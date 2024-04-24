St. Bernadette librarian Mrs. Dale Ford to retire after 49 years

Congratulations to St. Bernadette Catholic School librarian Mrs. Dale Ford, who will be retiring from her position after 49 years at the local school.

Mrs. Ford received her bachelor’s degree in High School Math, with a minor in Library Science, from Nicholls State University. “I met my husband at Nicholls, and we decided to get married in 1976 but we hadn’t quite finished with school yet. So I decided to stay in the area to teach,” explained Mrs. Ford. “I found out there was an opening for a librarian at St. Bernadette, so I interviewed for the position and began working while I was finishing my student teaching requirements.” Mrs. Ford has taught at St. Bernadette’s for her entire 49-year career.

Mrs. Ford’s favorite memory over her almost five decades at St. Bernadette is the completion of the school’s brand-new library in 1979. “Our library started out in a PreK4P classroom, and I remember being told one day that the school board had approved a new library for the school,” said Mrs. Ford. “Part of Library Sciences is designing your own library, but you never think you’ll be able to do that in real life. It is a great memory and the students absolutely loved it.”

After 49 years, Mrs. Ford has seen many generations of students pass through her door– watching former students of hers become parents, and even grandparents in one case. “I love what I do so much and never thought of this as a job,” said Mrs. Ford. “I love watching my students express themselves and get excited about books and reading, and seeing them grow.”

“I worked with Mrs. Ford for 28 of her 49 years at St. Bernadette. When I first got to the school, I went to the library in search of materials for my upcoming week. Mrs. Ford instructed me that there was no need for that. I was told that all I had to do was email her with the subject matter I was teaching and she would deliver it all to my classroom weekly,” said Lydia Landry, retired Principal of St. Bernadette. “This is not the norm at most schools. She ALWAYS went above and beyond! Mrs. Ford’s dedication to the school, faculty, and students was always first-rate. She truly loved her school.”

“So many of my memories at St. Bernadette feature Mrs. Ford and the St. Bernadette library,” said current Principal Elise LeBoeuf. “It was a safe space where I could be myself and develop my love for reading.”

Faculty, students, and staff will celebrate and thank Mrs. Ford for her years of service with a special Mass and Reception on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 9:00 AM at St. Bernadette Catholic Church.

Congratulations to Mrs. Dale Ford for a beautiful career in the books! For more information, please visit the St. Bernadette School Facebook page.