St. Francis Vegetable Garden is Seeking Volunteers

March 24, 2022
March 24, 2022

St. Francis Vegetable Garden invites you to come out and help plant roots in your community tomorrow, with a day of service on Friday, March 25, at 9 a.m. Volunteers are needed to help clean out beds, add soil, weed flower beds, and plant seeds and plants.



The St. Francis Vegetable Garden is a collaborative community garden to supply the Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish food banks with fresh produce as well as educate the community on fresh, healthy eating.

Those interested in volunteering can contact St. Francis Vegetable Garden at st.francisvegetablegarden@gmail.com. Volunteers should report to the Elks Lodge Garden, located at 1228 Coteau Road on Friday morning.



STAFF
March 24, 2022

