St. Joseph’s Altars and where to find them

The Altars to St. Joseph can be traced back to the people of Sicily who prayed to their patron saint for relief from famine. There had long been no rain and the crops had turned to dust. As the prayers to St. Joseph went up, down came the rain, providing the island with the water needed to restore life.

The people of Sicily erected a table of the foods they had harvested to give thanks. The food was than distributed to the hungry. As the tradition continued, the altars became more and more elaborate. The Sicilian immigrants introduced the altar to America, although it is now celebrated by all nationalities at Catholic churches and homes around the country.

Today, the altars are filled with beautiful breads in the shapes of crosses, staffs or even fish. Delicious cookies and pastries are offered as well. The feast is centered around family. Often children participate in the Tupa Tupa, which is a small play depicting the Holy Family knocking on three doors, seeking food and shelter.

The feast day for St. Joseph is March 19. Many Altars around the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will be open for viewing beginning this afternoon.

The public is welcome to view these altars:

Cannata’s St. Joseph Altar will be available for viewing in the store’s Cafe, 6307 West Park Ave., Houma, from March 15-21.

Rouses Markets will host St. Joseph Altars from March 15-19 at the following locations:

Rouses Markets #15, 1410 St. Charles St., Houma

Rouses Markets #16, 204 North Canal Blvd., Thibodaux

The Bayou Catholic has also provided a list of local altars in our Diocese:

St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, Thibodaux

A St. Joseph Altar will be on display in the church Monday, March 20 following a blessing after the 6:30 a.m. Mass and will be available for viewing until the 5:30 p.m. Mass.

Holy Savior, Lockport

A St. Joseph Altar will be available for viewing Sunday, March 19 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 155 Church St. in Lockport. Blessing of the altar will take place after the 4 p.m. Mass, March 18.

Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary, Houma

A St. Joseph Altar will be available for viewing Sunday, March 19 after the 8 and 11 a.m. Masses, and the 6 p.m. Mass.

Our Lady of the Rosary, Larose

The annual St. Joseph Altar will be held Sunday, March 19. Viewing will be from 9:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. in the KC Home. Take out lunch begins at 11 a.m.

St. Bernadette, Houma

A St. Joseph Altar will be available for viewing Sunday, March 19 in Herbert Hall beginning at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. A shrimp spaghetti meal will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Donations accepted.

St. Genevieve, Thibodaux

A St. Joseph Altar will be on display Monday, March 20 in the Family Center, with viewing from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. A meatless spaghetti meal will be served beginning at 11 a.m., until supply runs out.

St. Hilary of Poitiers, Mathews

St. Hilary’s St. Joseph Altar will be available for viewing Monday, March 20, in the multipurpose building from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 5:15 p.m., with a blessing at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m.

St. Joseph, Chauvin

A St. Joseph Altar will be on display Sunday, March 19, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., in the church. Blessing of the altar will take place after the 4 p.m. Mass on March 18.

St. Joseph, Galliano

A drive through only St. Joseph Altar will be on display Saturday, March 18, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

St. Lawrence, Chacahoula

A St. Joseph Altar will be blessed at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 18 with viewing until 4 p.m. The altar will also be available for viewing Sunday, March 19 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. A meal will be served in Finnegan Hall following the closing of the altar.

St. Lawrence, Kraemer

A St. Joseph Altar will be available for viewing at the Life Center Sunday, March 19 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

St. Mary’s Nativity, Raceland

A St. Joseph Altar will be on display at St. Mary’s Andrew Hall, Saturday, March 18, Sunday, March 19, and Monday, March 20 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Battaglia Home, Thibodaux

The Battaglia family will host a St. Joseph Altar Sunday, March 19, from 1-5 p.m., and Monday, March 20, from 9 a.m.—Noon, at the homes of Dominic Battaglia, 832 Jackson Street in Thibodaux, and Margo Clement, 812 Jackson St. The public is invited.