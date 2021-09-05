St. Mary Parish Opens Enrollment for Students Affected by Hurricane Ida

St. Mary Parish Schools is seeking to support the continued education of children displaced by Hurricane Ida. Beginning on Wednesday, September 8, representatives of the school system’s support staff, including coordinators of homeless services, instructional programs, special education, and English-language learners, will be available from 12:00-3:00 PM at the St. Mary Parish Schools Materiel and Operations Center in Morgan City.

The enrollment event will continue on September 9 and will provide direct assistance to families wishing to enroll their children in area schools. Parents will also obtain residence verification forms needed for enrollment along with other important information to prepare children for their first day.

The goal of the 2-day enrollment event is to offer families a way to quickly return students to school while they await recovery efforts. Additionally, the coordination of district service providers will also avail families to information regarding various supports that are available to students in an effort to ease the transition into a new school environment. School system personnel empathize with the plight of families following a devastating hurricane and are honored to welcome them into area schools.

The Materiel and Operations Center is located at 212 Onstead Street in Morgan City. Parents interested in the enrollment process should come anytime between 12:00-3:00 PM on September 8th or 9th and may call the St. Mary Parish School Board Office (337-836-9661) with any further questions.