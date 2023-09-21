St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store to celebrate 60th anniversary

The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Houma will be celebrating its 60th anniversary of operation on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 with a special celebration.

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, a project of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Diocesan Council of Houma-Thibodaux, opened in September, 1963 to serve the needy and to provide a place for people to shop economically. The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store encourages community members to provide for their own needs, while retaining their personal dignity. Inspired by Gospel values, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a Catholic lay organization, leads women and men together to grow spiritually by offering person-to-person services to the needy and suffering in the tradition of its founder, Venerable Frederic Ozanam, and patron, St. Vincent de Paul.

“The staff of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store work closely with the St. Vincent de Paul conferences, Catholic charities, the Red Cross, local food banks, and other service groups to provide help to those in need at no cost,” explained Lacey Marcel, who has worked at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store for almost a decade and has held numerous positions. “Everyone here is excited to be a part of such a huge milestone for the organization.”

In honor of their 60th anniversary, the staff of St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store are excited to invite the Tri-Parish community to a celebration on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at 107 Point Street in Houma. Door prizes and refreshments will be served, and this event is completely free and open to the public to celebrate this major occasion.

“Being able to help those in need in our community is incredibly rewarding,” explained Marcel. “To hear the stories of our customers and their lives and know that we can make their day a little better by working here makes it all worth it. I lost my husband in 2021 and St. Vincent stepped up to help me with my needs. I will forever be grateful for the help I’ve received and the help I’ve given while working here.”

For more information about St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store or their upcoming 60th anniversary, please visit their Facebook or website.