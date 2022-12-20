Start Corporation announce Veteran’s Crisis Prevention and Behavioral Health Crisis Walk-In Center in Houma

The Start Corporation announced a Behavioral Health Crisis Walk-In Center and a Veteran’s Crisis Prevention Team is now available in their Houma office. These services are available on site from Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and by phone 24 hours a day with the Mobile Crisis Response Team.

“Our services are available to any community member, whether they are an established patient or not. Sometimes people need support immediately, or they have a scheduled appointment, but need support in-between appointments. Our Behavioral Health Crisis Walk-In Center provides exactly that, you can walk-in and receive the help you need,” said Behavioral Health Crisis Walk-In Center and a Veteran’s Crisis Prevention Team Program Director Brandie C. Levy, NCC, LPC. “Additionally, with our Mobile Crisis Response Team, an individual can contact us by phone at 985-333-1633 during business hours or by calling 988 24 hours a day. We will access the individual over the phone for immediate assistance, and dispatch a team to that person in need, reaching them exactly where they are.”

Specific support for veterans has been made possible though the Staff Sargent Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Grant Prevention Program. The goal of the Veteran’s Crisis Prevention Team is to provide unique resources to veterans. “The program is based on a military member of the Army that died by suicide at the age of 25. We recognize that veterans have unique needs, and we want to connect them to services to help prevent suicide,” said Levy. After an assessment of risk factors, the Veteran’s Crisis Prevention Team can help connect veterans to appropriate resources to relieve their stressors such as:

Support Services for Veterans Families (SSVA)

Providing temporary housing

South Louisiana Veteran Outreach (SLVA)

VA and Outpatient Veterans Clinic

If you are experiencing a behavioral health crisis, call the Start Corporation at 985-333-1633 from Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m., or call or text 988 24 hours a day. Veterans can press “1” to connect directly to the Veteran’s Crisis Prevention Team. The Start Corporation Behavioral Health Crisis Walk-In Center and a Veteran’s Crisis Prevention Team is located in Houma, at 235 Civic Center Blvd.





