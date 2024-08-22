Start Corporation marks 40 years of serving the community in 2024

South Louisiana’s Start Corporation is celebrating 35 years as members of the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce and 40 years of giving back to the community in 2024.

Start Corporation is a local 501 non-profit organization founded in December of 1984, with the mission to promote opportunities enhancing the self-sufficiency of people– empowering them to live and function independently. The vision of the non-profit is to create a seamless system of care for people that builds healthier, stronger, and more resilient communities.

“Start Corporation has been quietly serving South Louisiana for 40 years, meeting people where they are, in neighborhoods, their homes, our clinics, and their lives,” said Casey Guidry, LCSW, CEO & Executive Director of Start Corporation. “It has been a great pleasure for me to be a part of this thriving organization for 22 of the 40 years, and look forward to future as we continue to grow in service to the community.”

Start Corporation currently offers a variety of different community programs in parishes across southern Louisiana, including Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. Some of the programs include providing primary care and behavioral health, HIV treatment and prevention, substance use disorder services, functional family therapy and preservation, adolescent and youth behavioral health assessments, veteran services, homeless outreach, housing programs, and crisis walk-in assistance. See a full list of Thibodaux services and Houma services here.

These assessments and services work in tandem with the Start Community Health Centers, which are dedicated to providing holistic care from local physicians, nurse practitioners, and licensed social workers. At these health center, individuals can connect with a personal physician, and experience quality patient care. The local Community Health centers can be found at 235 Civic Center Boulevard in Houma and 312 E. Bayou Road in Thibodaux.

For more information about upcoming community events and services offered by Start Corporation, please visit their Facebook or website— and see what the next 40 years will bring to the Terrebonne-Lafourche area!