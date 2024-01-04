Start Corporation officially reopens New Start for Veterans Home

Start Corporation in Houma celebrated the official reopening of their New Start for Veterans Home with a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning.

New Start for Veterans provides temporary housing and supportive services to single homeless veterans who are experiencing mental health and substance abuse problems. The program also provides access to case management, employment and career development, financial literacy, life skills assistance, and the opportunity to build social supports.

The newly constructed building includes nine individual units with en-suite bathrooms, a communal kitchen, a living area with TV and computer access, a laundry room, and an office for Start Corporation employees. The new building is surrounded by twelve previously existing single occupancy units for veterans, who will now also enjoy access to the communal living spaces.

“We are just so excited to have this facility up and running at last,” said Nicole Ditch, Vice President of Marketing for Start Corporation. “It will be nice to provide these resources for veterans in one place. The veteran population often feels that like they deserve this help, even when they have done so much for our country– so being able to give anything back to them is always a great feeling.”

The New Start for Veterans Home is expected to begin accepting veterans in the next few weeks, as final inspections and permits are approved. For more information, or to receive help from Start Corporation, please visit their Facebook, website, or call 985-333-2020.