Start Corporation Receives $5 Million Bezos Day 1 Families Fund Grant to Help End Homelessness for Families in Louisiana

Start Corporation, which currently operates one of the largest homeless shelters in Louisiana, today announced that it has received a $5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund—the largest private gift in the organization’s history. Launched in 2018 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to leading organizations on the frontlines that are employing compassionate, needle-moving work to help families move from unsheltered homelessness and shelters to permanent housing with the services they require to achieve stability.

“This amazing gift will help Start Corporation to continue and enhance the work we are doing to integrate housing and healthcare for families,” said Casey Guidry, CEO of Start Corporation. “Our hope is that it will help us to continue to build strong communities and systems families need to be successful.”

This one-time grant will help Start Corporation in its tireless work to support families as they reel from skyrocketing rent costs, limited services and insufficient incomes. Start Corporation plans to use the grant funds to pull three scattered programs across separate locations in New Orleans together into a single site, creating a one-stop center for strengthening families. The center will become a central resource hub for those experiencing homelessness to access housing services, medical and behavioral health care and wraparound support services. By centralizing services, Start Corporation will be able to increase capacity and provide more integrated services to homeless families.

Start Corporation was selected as a Day 1 Families Fund grant recipient by a group of national advisors who are leading advocates and experts on homelessness and service provision. National advisors brought expertise on housing justice, advancing racial equity and helping programs employ resources effectively to assist families out of homelessness.

