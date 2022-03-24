State and First Responders Fail to Extinguish Hurricane Ida Debris Pile

UPDATE:

A fire has been burning at a Hurricane Ida debris site in Raceland since last Monday and Lafourche Parish Fire District #1 Fire Chief Todd Detillier told the Times it should be out soon thanks to a partnership with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Chief Ditillier said the fire was never uncontrolled and although the reason has not been determined yet, he said they cannot rule out spontaneous combustion which happens with debris piles that contain mulched tree debris. Although it was a controlled burn, he said their main job was to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding property.

They were hoping the rains with Tuesday’s storms would have helped, however, the area received winds that only escalated the situation. Chief Detillier said most of the attention about the debris fire came when the amount of smoke was emitted when they put water onto the fire, “Where the fire height was at, the more water added, the more smoke you had,” he said.

He said the fire district does not have the correct equipment for the situation which is why they turned to the DOTD. With the right equipment, he estimates they will have the fire out soon.

