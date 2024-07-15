State officials make statements, offer prayers in the wake of the Trump Rally shooting incident on Saturday

State and local officials released statements regarding the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. The former president, his ear covered in blood from what he said was a gunshot, was quickly pulled away by Secret Service agents, his campaign stating he was “fine.”

Governor Jeff Landry: “It’s a dark time in our nation. Now more than ever we need to pray for America and pray for President Trump. There is no one who stands up more for our country than @realDonaldTrump.”

Billy Nungesser Lt. Governor of Louisiana: “This is a sad day for America. Violence is never the answer. Prayers for former President Trump, his family and the family of the individual killed at the rally.”

Louisiana State Treasurer John Fleming, MD: “For years, President Trump has been aggressively investigated and prosecuted and portrayed as an authoritarian dictator. It has even been claimed that his re-election would be the end of democracy in America. This type of behavior must end immediately. It may very well have triggered the attempted assassination of President Trump. At the same time, the Secret Service must be given additional resources to bolster their protection of President Trump. A full investigation must be launched to determine how there was such a massive breakdown of protection in Butler, PA that allowed the assassin close access to the Trump rally. We must make sure this type of security lapse never happens again. Thankfully, President Trump was not killed, but one attendee did lose his life and two others were seriously wounded. Please join me in praying for President Trump, the other victims of this heinous attack, and our nation.”

Senate President Cameron Henry joins Speaker of the House Phillip DeVillier in responding: “We, as leaders of of the Louisiana Legislature, stand together in strong condemnation of the recent act of violence against President Trump. This attack is not just an act of cowardice; it is a grave affront to the democratic principles that form the bedrock of our nation. Such despicable actions must be met with unwavering condemnation and swift justice.

In this difficult time, we unite in our prayers for President Trump and his family. We hope they find strength and solace amidst this adversity.

Moreover, we extend our prayers to the United States of America, wishing for our nation to emerge from this dark moment stronger and more resilient. It is our shared values of democracy, justice, and peace that will guide us through. Let us not succumb to fear but instead come together in solidarity and resolve to ensure that such acts of violence never tear apart the fabric of our great nation.

God bless Louisiana and the United States of America.”

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA): “Praying that President Trump’s wounds are not serious and for the Americans wounded in the crowd. All violence should be condemned, but particularly political violence which attempts to shape the direction of the country. We do not bow to political terrorists.”

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.): “Why? That’s what most Americans are asking themselves today, ‘Why did President Trump almost lose his life?’

“First, there aren’t words in English, it seems to me, to describe how horrible the attempt on President Trump’s life was. I know it could’ve been worse, but it was really, really bad. And, inevitably, Americans today, as I said, are asking themselves, ‘Why?’

“Look, America hasn’t been happy for a while, and this crosses all political spectrums. It costs more to live in our country today. Many people on both sides of the political spectrum are upset about the open border. Crime is . . . still bad. People are scared. They see the rise of China and the rise of Iran and the rise of Russia, and they instinctively know that [those regimes’] domination creates a world that’s not safe for democracy or America. And this has led to disagreement in our politics. That disagreement is inevitable.

“It’s been especially sharp because I think it reflects two things: It reflects the unhappiness that I’ve talked about, but it also reflects the fact that all Americans, they care deeply about their families, and they care deeply about their country.

“I don’t have an answer for why, but what I will respectfully suggest is that we wait and try to figure out why together. Don’t make assumptions. Don’t jump to conclusions. I’ve already heard some people saying, ‘Well, the shooter was left-wing,’ or ‘the shooter was a right-winger,’ or ‘it was all political.’ We just don’t know. Maybe he wasn’t left-wing or right-wing. Maybe he was just a broken wing. Maybe he was a nut. Maybe he was mentally ill.

“I’ve also seen people pointing fingers at our government officials about how could they have allowed this to happen. Well, the American people deserve answers to that, but let’s wait and get the facts.

“So, I just wanted to say that—it was in my head and on my heart—to the people of America and the people of Louisiana: We’ll figure this out together. In the meantime, let’s all respect each other’s humanity.”

Sen. Kennedy continues to pray for the loved ones of Corey Comperatore, who attended the rally with his family and died while protecting his wife and daughter.

“Becky and I are praying for the family of the attendee who died this evening at Pres. Trump’s rally as well as for the quick recovery of all others who are injured. Political violence has no place in America,” said Kennedy Saturday as he thanked God for protecting Pres. Trump and others that evening.

State Senate Republican Delegation: “Such an act of violence against President Trump is not only cowardly but also an affront to the democratic principles upon which our nation is founded. It is an attempt to undermine the will of the people and the integrity of our political system through fear and brutality. This despicable act must be met with the strongest condemnation and swift justice.

We stand united in our support and prayers for President Trump and his family during this challenging time. May they find strength and solace in the face of adversity.

Furthermore, we pray for the United States of America, that it may emerge stronger and more resilient from this dark moment. May our nation continue to uphold the values of democracy, justice, and peace. Let us come together, not in fear, but in solidarity and resolve, to ensure that such acts of violence never succeed in tearing apart the fabric of our great nation.

God bless the United States of America.”