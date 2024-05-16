State Fire Marshal reaffirms “Get Out, Stay Out” Fire Safety Message following Larose fatal fire

LAFOURCHE PARISH – Following a tragic fatal fire in Larose, State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan J. Adams wants to remind all Louisiana families how critical it is to “Get Out, Stay Out” when faced with a structure fire.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, May 13, Lafourche Fire District #3 responded to a call for a mobile home fire located in the 400 block of West 23rd Street in Larose. When firefighters arrived, they found a man and two children outside reporting that the wife and mother of the family, who had originally escaped with them, had gone back inside, but had not reemerged yet. Firefighters located the woman unresponsive in a bathroom, but were, unfortunately, unable to revive her.

While official identification and cause of death are pending with the Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the 42-year-old homeowner. Due to the extent of the damage, the cause of this fire remains undetermined at this time.

“It is heartbreaking to know that this family was lucky enough to escape this fire together, but then ultimately lost a loved one,” said Adams, “There is no piece of property or possession worth your life. Please, always ‘Get Out, Stay Out.’” The SFM would like to remind residents that while it is critical to have a working smoke alarm in the home, it is equally important to have a practiced escape plan that includes knowing two ways out of every room in your home and having a safe location for everyone to meet to call 911 and wait for first responders.

If you have smoke alarms in your home, ensure they are working by confirming effective batteries with a press of the test button today. If you do not have smoke alarms in your home, and you need assistance accessing them, Operation Save-A-Life can help. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a free smoke alarm installation, visit our website at lasfm.org or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm installation.

On Behalf of State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan J Adams. Contact Information- osfm.publicaffairs@la.gov