State Fire Marshal Release Suspected Cause in East Side Fire

State Fire Marshal deputies, in collaboration with Houma Fire Department investigators, are continuing their probe into the circumstances surrounding a house fire that claimed the life of a male resident. The complete story can be found here https://www.houmatimes.com/news/fatal-house-fire-in-east-houma/.

While official identification and cause of death are pending with the coroner’s office, the victim is believed to be the 69-year-old homeowner. Following an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire began in the bedroom where the victim was located. While the official cause of this fire remains undetermined at this time, State Fire Marshal investigators are unable to rule out the possibility of unsafe smoking practices involving a medical oxygen tank.

The State Fire Marshal always recommends smoking outdoors and ensuring all smoking materials are properly extinguished in the appropriate manner. Also, refrain from smoking when tired or under the influence of alcohol or medications that make you drowsy. In addition, all spark-producing objects, like lighters, should be kept out of the reach of children.

Lastly, people should never smoke, and never allow anyone to smoke, where medical oxygen is used. Medical oxygen can cause materials to ignite more easily and make fires burn at a faster rate because oxygen is a fuel to fire. In addition: