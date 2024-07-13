State Fire Marshal shares more details on this morning’s fatal fire

July 13, 2024
State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan J Adams sadly announces that the five victims from this morning’s fatal fire in the Houma area include three adults, a teenager and a toddler. The surviving victim is a teenager.
This investigation continues and more information will be released as it becomes available.
(On Behalf of State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan J Adams)
