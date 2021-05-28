State Police: Click It or Ticket This Memorial Day Weekend

The American Automobile Association predicts more than 37 million people will travel 50 miles or more this Memorial Day weekend. Nine out of ten travelers are projected to drive to their destinations. With this in mind, the Louisiana State Police would like to offer these travel tips:

Inspect your vehicle and ensure tire air pressure and fluids are at the proper level

Avoid distractions behind the wheel and pay attention to traffic around you

Watch for motorcycles as many riders will venture out this weekend

With more traffic than normal, allow extra time to get to your destination

Speeding increases the likelihood of a crash as well as the severity of a crash

Designate a sober driver before going anywhere alcohol will be consumed

Never drive impaired or get in a vehicle with an impaired driver

Ensure all vehicle occupants are properly restrained

A 2019 study conducted by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission showed only 68 percent of vehicle occupants in Louisiana wore a seat belt in the back seat. In addition, pickup truck occupants in Louisiana are 10 percent less likely to wear a seat belt than occupants of other types of vehicles. The laws of physics are not suspended simply because you are in the back seat of a vehicle or in a pickup truck. Many pickup truck occupants are killed or seriously injured each year simply because they chose not to wear a seat belt.

Louisiana state law requires vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night. Law enforcement agencies throughout our state are participating in the national Click It or Ticket campaign through June 6th and will be ticketing vehicle occupants who choose not to wear a seat belt. Vehicle occupants are encouraged to take a moment to buckle up. It could mean the difference between life or death in the event of a crash.

Motorists who observe impaired or reckless drivers are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) or to dial 911.

Traffic information is available online at 511la.org, by using the 511la app, or by dialing 511 anywhere in Louisiana.

Photo by Alexandria Gilliott