State Police Detectives Investigating Houma Police Department In-Custody Death

On November 3, 2023, shortly before 5:00 a.m., detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations – Houma Field Office were requested by the Houma Police Department (HPD) to investigate an in-custody death.

The preliminary investigation revealed a HPD officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation in the area of Louisiana Highway 3040 at Grinage Street. During the traffic stop, the driver actively resisted the officer and attempted to flee on foot. The HPD officer deployed their Taser on the driver and was able to place the driver into custody. After being seated in the rear of an HPD patrol unit, HPD officers observed the driver attempting to conceal multiple bags of suspected narcotics in his mouth. The driver was then removed from the patrol unit and soon became unresponsive. HPD officers began life-saving efforts while paramedics were called to the scene. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Louisiana State Police detectives are actively investigating this in-custody death and further information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Investigators by calling 985-876-8834.

In addition to the option above, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.