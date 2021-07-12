State Police: Impairment, speed suspected factors in fatal Lafourche crash

From the Louisiana State Police:

On July 11, 2021, shortly before 8:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 24 in Lafourche Parish about 4 miles south of Louisiana Highway 55. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Elton Billiot, Jr. of Houma and 50-year-old Raye Pigott of Montegut.

The preliminary investigation revealed Billiot was traveling north on LA 24 in a 2000 Nissan Sentra. At the same time, Pigott was traveling south on LA 24 in a 2008 GMC Acadia. For reasons still under investigation, Billiot’s Nissan crossed the centerline in a curve and struck Pigott’s SUV head-on. After the vehicles came to rest on the roadway, the Nissan became engulfed in flames.

Due to the severity of the crash, seat belt use for Billiot is unknown at this time. Pigott was restrained during the crash, but suffered fatal injuries. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment and excessive speed on the part of Billiot are suspected factors in this crash. A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Nearly half of the fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers. Alcohol and other drugs affect your visual ability, fine motor skills, and reaction times. Drivers should have a plan for a safe ride home before consuming any alcohol and/or drugs because if you feel different, you drive different.

Troop C has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 22 deaths in 2021.