State Police Urges Caution and Preparation Ahead of Potential Winter Weather Event

The National Weather Service in Shreveport is monitoring a cold front that may affect roadways as it moves through Louisiana. From Sunday, January 14, 2024, through Tuesday, January 16, 2024, a combination of rain, freezing rain, ice, and snow may impact a portion of Louisiana. This weather event may cause problems for drivers as there is a possibility of accumulation of wintry precipitation, with particular attention currently focused on North Louisiana.

Louisiana State Police advises motorists to stay updated with the latest weather and travel conditions before deciding to venture out. Freezing rain and sleet can cause bridges and overpasses to ice quickly, particularly when temperatures are near freezing. If conditions worsen, it is recommended that motorists avoid driving until the situation improves. In the event of ice accumulation on bridges and overpasses, LSP will collaborate closely with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and local law enforcement partners to take appropriate measures.

Roadway closures are possible and expected across the state should this winter weather event transpire. For roadway closure information, motorists can utilize the 511 phone system, 511la.org, or Louisiana 511 smartphone application.

Although the extent of the potential winter weather severity is unknown, Troopers will remain active on the roadways, monitoring conditions and assisting stranded motorists. To stay safe, LSP advises that drivers follow these winter weather driving tips:

o Avoid unnecessary travel.

o Reduce your speed and allow extra time to reach your destination.

o Increase your following distance behind other vehicles.

o Do not use cruise control while driving in wet or icy conditions.

o Anticipate stops, such as stop signs and traffic signals, and brake gently while stopping.

o Be aware that ice may be difficult to see and is especially likely to be present on overpasses, bridges, and shady spots on the roadway.

o If you encounter a skid, take your foot off the accelerator and steer into the skid until you regain control.

o Use low-beam headlights if it is raining or sleeting.

o Watch for slow-moving DOTD vehicles, as well as first responders.

o Ensure all vehicle occupants are properly restrained.

Driving around barricades is illegal and can pose a serious risk to people and property. Under Louisiana law, anyone who chooses to do so will be held responsible for any damages resulting from their actions. It is illegal and potentially dangerous to drive around barricades. Violators may face fines of up to $500 and/or a jail term of up to 30 days. It is important to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to ensure the safety of everyone on the roadway.

If you experience difficulties or witness hazardous situations while on the roadway, you may notify the nearest State Police Troop by dialing *LSP (*577) from your cell phone or contact local law enforcement by dialing 911. Continue to monitor LSP’s social media accounts (Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) for updated information regarding current traffic advisories, roadway conditions, and other significant notifications.