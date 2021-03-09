State reports 631 new cases; hospitalizations rise for second consecutive day

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 434,926. That’s 631 more cases since yesterday. 373,247 cases are confirmed; 61,679 are probable.

The state is reporting 11 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,769 deaths. 9,050 are confirmed; 719 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 3/1/21 is 415,954, which is 7,491 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,235 cases. There are 7,062 confirmed and 2,173 probable. That’s 2 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 184 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 18-24 is 3.00%, down 31.82% from the week prior, which was 4.40%. Incidence is 124.34.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,677 cases. There are 7,694 confirmed and 1,983 probable. That’s 11 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 206 deaths; 190 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 18-24 is 4.20%, down 36.36% from the week prior, which was 6.60%. Incidence is 146.82.

Statewide, there are 543 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 75 are on ventilators. That’s 9 more patients since yesterday, and 3 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,136,893, which is 18,017 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,661,631 molecular tests and 475,262 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 113,986 tests in Lafourche (98,620 molecular and 15,366 antigen) and 112,097 tests in Terrebonne (101,312 molecular and 10,785 antigen). That’s 321 more tests in Lafourche and 255 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.