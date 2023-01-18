State Representative Richard Nelson announces campaign for Governor

“Louisiana has everything going for it, but is held back by leaders who are stuck in the past. If Louisiana were just average in the country, we’d all live 4 years longer and get a 33% raise. That’s what bad government is costing us. I’m running for Governor because Louisianans deserve better,” reads a statement from State Representative Richard Nelson.

The 36-year-old Republican Rep. from Mandeville made the announcement on social media this morning, January 18, 2023. “This election we have a choice between career politicians or real solutions, big money or big ideas. I’m 36 years old. I’m not just in this for the next four years. I’m fighting for our next 40 years,” Nelson said.

WATCH the announcement video here.

Nelson received his law and engineering degrees from Louisiana State University, and currently runs a consulting firm. He is a former member of the foreign service in the U.S. State Department. Currently, he is the youngest declared candidate in the race.