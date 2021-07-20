State Senate votes to override veto of transgender sports bill

July 20, 2021
July 20, 2021

OCTOBER 14, 2018, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA - Louisiana State Capitol, Baton Rouge, Louisiana at dusk

The Louisiana Senate today voted to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of the transgender sports bill. The bill, known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, seeks to prevent transgender girls and women from participating on athletic teams or in sporting events designated for girls or women at elementary, secondary and postsecondary schools.



It was a  26-12 vote made along party lines during the veto session that began today. The bill still needs a supermajority of votes in the state House to become law. A successful override requires 70 House votes and 26 Senate votes.

A veto session does not require committee meetings, and there is no opportunity to amend a bill.

 

 

 



STAFF
