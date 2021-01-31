State surpasses 400,000 COVID-19 cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 400,626. That’s 3,355 more cases since Friday. 349,697 are confirmed; 50,929 are probable.

The state is reporting 58 new deaths, bringing the total to 8,859 deaths. 8,291 are confirmed; 568 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 1/25/21 is 344,321, which is 24,296 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting, 8,303 cases. There are 6,522 confirmed and 1,781 probable. That’s 85 new cases since Friday. They are reporting 182 deaths; 172 are confirmed and 10 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan. 14-Jan. 20 is 9.90%, up 2.06% from the week prior, which was 9.70%. Incidence is 449.47.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 8,629 cases. There are 7,053 confirmed and 1,576 probable. That’s 66 more cases since Friday. They are reporting 183 deaths; 170 are confirmed and 13 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan.14-Jan. 20 is 10.40%, down 11.11% from the week prior, which was 11.70%. Incidence is 420.64.

Statewide, there are 1,416 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 199 are on ventilators. That’s 130 less patients since Friday, and 1 more on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 5,315,681, which is 48,745 more tests than Friday. There are 4,956,519 molecular tests and 359,162 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 97,655 tests in Lafourche (86,638 molecular and 11,017 antigen) and 96,136 tests in Terrebonne (88,202 molecular and 7,934 antigen). That’s 991 more tests in Lafourche and 1,209 more in Terrebonne since Friday.