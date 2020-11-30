State total rises to 232,414 cases; adds 45 new hospitalizations

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 232,414. That’s 171 more cases since yesterday. 220,421 are confirmed; 11,993 are probable.

The state is reporting 13 new deaths, bringing the total to 6,420 deaths. 6,163 are confirmed; 257 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 11/23/20 is 192,488, which is 6,528 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 4,754 cases. There are 4,368 confirmed and 386 probable. That’s 24 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 140 deaths; 136 are confirmed and 4 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12-18 is 5.60%, up 3.7% from the week prior, which was 5.40%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 4,518 cases. There are 4,309 confirmed and 209 probable. That’s 3 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 136 deaths; 131 are confirmed and 5 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12-18 is 5.2%, down 17.6% from the week prior, which was 6.3%. Total recovered is 3,764 as of 11/25/20.

Statewide, there are 1,241 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 125 are on ventilators. That’s 45 more patients since yesterday, and the same number on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 3,495,253, which is 1,166 more tests than yesterday. There are 3,391,726 molecular tests and 103,527 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 64,049 tests in Lafourche (61,236 molecular and 2,813 antigen) and 61,518 tests in Terrebonne (59,824 molecular and 1,694 antigen). That’s 297 more tests in Lafourche and 190 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.