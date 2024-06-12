State Treasury delivering results for Louisiana, announces 2024 successes

Louisiana State Treasurer John Fleming, M.D., is pleased with the positive accomplishments of his department during the first few months of 2024. He said, “Although we have the smallest department in state government with only 71 employees, we have produced impressive results for the great citizens of Louisiana. Our success is because of the hard work of our talented team of dedicated professionals.”

Here are some of the Louisiana State Treasury’s accomplishments in 2024:

Bond Commission/Investments

Highest rate of return on state investments in past five years. At the current rate, our investment income will exceed $400 million.

Louisiana’s General Obligation Bond rating was upgraded from AA- to AA by S&P Global Ratings which lowers the cost of borrowing for the State.

Continued Treasury as a self-sufficient state agency that functions on self-generated funds instead of taxpayer funds.

The State Bond Commission issued $293.82 million in General Obligation bonds to fund capital projects.

The State Bond Commission issued $97.105 million in General Obligation Refunding Bonds to refinance outstanding bonds providing the State with $3.12 million in net present value savings.

The State Bond Commission has approved 81 debt applications totaling $3.74 billion and 134 local government elections.

Purchased $10 million in Israeli Bonds for Louisiana’s investment portfolio.

Unclaimed Property

Implemented a call center for Louisiana’s Unclaimed Property System, resulting in an 80% reduction of the backlog of claims (2500 reduced to 500).

On June 13, our office will mail 27,842 unclaimed property checks totaling $5.1 million following a data match to update addresses with the Louisiana Department of Revenue. Checks will be mailed to individuals living in every parish in the state.

Legislative Victories

Passage of legislation to make gold and silver legal tender.

Successfully defeated efforts by outside organizations to strip authorities from the State Bond Commission, such as the important oversight role for obligations that are required to be approved.

Improved oversight over the state’s 1,400 individual legislative appropriations, totaling approximately $500 million.

Leadership Role in Critical Issues