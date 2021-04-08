State vaccine hotline goes live

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health goes live with a COVID-19 vaccine hotline as part of the Bring Back Louisiana campaign.

The hotline, at 1-855-453-0774, will help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

The hotline will be able to schedule vaccine appointments for residents at any LDH vaccination sites or with other providers that use a phone number to schedule. For providers who only offer web-based scheduling, call agents may be able to help residents navigate those systems.

The hotline is part of the greater Bring Back Louisiana campaign effort which aims to meet people where they are – breaking barriers so that everyone has the opportunity to get the vaccines. The goal of the hotline is to help those with technology or internet barriers and those with a lack of access to medical professionals in their communities to ask vaccine questions.

The hotline’s hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.