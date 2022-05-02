Statement released following woman’s death in Thibodaux auto accident

“Yesterday evening, Emily Ellen Ledet, daughter of Wayne Ledet and Sheri Chauvin of Houma, Louisiana, died as a result of an accident that occurred due to a high speed chase, which took place in Thibodaux, Louisiana at the intersection of Ridge Field Road and LA 3185 Bypass.

“At this time, current reports are suggesting that the accident was caused as a result of two impaired drivers. However multiple eyewitnesses have come forward attesting to the actual facts and circumstances surrounding the death of Emily. The family is retaining the counsel of Macy Lauren Ledet, as well as their own independent expert, to determine the actual circumstances surrounding this tragic and preventable death. In addition, Ms. Emily was 9 months pregnant with child, who is currently fighting for his life. The family is requesting a thorough investigation by the Louisiana State Troop C, and ask for clarity and information, as it relates to the accident and the events, which occurred prior and during the high speed chase of the driver that struck the vehicle.

“If you or someone you know has any information surrounding the circumstances which gave rise to this horrific accident, please contact the family attorney at (504) 512-6648.”