Statewide case total rises to 457,326

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 457,326. That’s 2,949 more cases since last Wednesday. 388,626 cases are confirmed; 68,700 are probable.

The state is reporting 51 new deaths since last Wednesday bringing the total to 10,367 deaths. 9,455 are confirmed; 912 are probable.

LDH is reporting that 2,589,967 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Louisiana. That’s 146,838 more since last Wednesday.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,494 cases. There are 7,221 confirmed and 2,273 probable. That’s 44 more cases since last Wednesday. They are reporting 203 deaths; 188 are confirmed and 15 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of April 15-21 is 1.30%, down 23.53% from the week prior, which was 1.70%. Incidence is 33.63.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 10,067 cases. There are 7,951 confirmed and 2,116 probable. That’s 64 more cases since last Wednesday. They are reporting 220 deaths; 201 are confirmed and 19 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of April 15-21 is 2.40%, up 14.29% from the week prior, which was 2.10%. Incidence is 48.64.

Statewide, there are 307 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 50 are on ventilators. That’s 29 less patients since last Wednesday, and 8 more on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,973,459, which is 113,688 more tests than last Wednesday. There are 6,382,903 molecular tests and 590,556 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 127,969 tests in Lafourche (108,823 molecular and 19,146 antigen) and 126,860 tests in Terrebonne (113,455 molecular and 13,405 antigen). That’s 1,772 more tests in Lafourche and 1,971 more in Terrebonne since last Wednesday.