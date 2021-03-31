Statewide cases rise to 444,933; over 1.8 million vaccine doses administered

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 444,933. That’s 1,864 more cases since Friday. 380,052 cases are confirmed; 64,881 are probable.

The state is reporting 54 new deaths since Friday, bringing the total to 10,141 deaths. 9,293 are confirmed; 848 are probable.

Presumed recovered is no longer available on the LDH dashboard.

LDH is reporting that 1,842,453 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Louisiana. That’s 123,596 more since Monday.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,361 cases. There are 7,133 confirmed and 2,228 probable. That’s 16 more cases since Friday. They are reporting 200 deaths; 186 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Mar.18-Mar. 24 is 2.20%, up 144.44% from the week prior, which was 0.90%. Incidence is 33.63.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,855 cases. There are 7,811 confirmed and 2,044 probable. That’s 22 more cases since Friday. They are reporting 218 deaths; 200 are confirmed and 18 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Mar. 18-Mar. 24 is 2.20%, down 15.38% from the week prior, which was 2.60%. Incidence is 41.43.

Statewide, there are 354 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 60 are on ventilators. That’s 24 less patients since Friday, and 2 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,495,793, which is 61,222 more tests than Friday. There are 5,966,007 molecular tests and 529,786 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 120,738 tests in Lafourche (103,376 molecular and 17,362 antigen) and 119,162 tests in Terrebonne (106,961 molecular and 12,201 antigen). That’s 1,257 more tests in Lafourche and 1,193 more in Terrebonne since Friday.