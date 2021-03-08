Statewide cases rises to 434,289

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 434,289. That’s 515 more cases since yesterday. 372,843 cases are confirmed; 61,446 are probable.

The state is reporting 10 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,758 deaths. 9,044 are confirmed; 714 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 3/1/21 is 415,954, which is 7,491 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,233 cases. There are 7,061 confirmed and 2,172 probable. That’s 18 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 184 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 18-24 is 3.00%, down 31.82% from the week prior, which was 4.40%. Incidence is 124.34.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,666 cases. There are 7,686 confirmed and 1,980 probable. That’s 29 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 206 deaths; 190 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 18-24 is 4.20%, down 36.36% from the week prior, which was 6.60%. Incidence is 146.82.

Statewide, there are 534 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 78 are on ventilators. That’s 2 more patients since yesterday, and 3 more on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,118,876, which is 14,716 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,646,506 molecular tests and 472,370 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 113,665 tests in Lafourche (98,385 molecular and 15,280 antigen) and 111,842 tests in Terrebonne (101,080 molecular and 10,762 antigen). That’s 434 more tests in Lafourche and 413 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.