Statewide Litter Abatement & Beautification Task Force Tackles Improving Personal Accountability & Overcoming Manpower Challenges

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser today led the third Statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force meeting at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge.

“This morning, we heard from key state agencies such as Department of Transportation and Development and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries regarding their current efforts to combat our litter crisis. We are analyzing what can be done differently – from improving how to hold people accountable who break litter laws to overcoming manpower, budget and equipment challenges – to get the job done,” said Lieutenant Governor Nungesser, Chairman of the Statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is also spearheading “Love the Boot Week” April 18-24, 2022. Currently, there are more than 240 cleanup events scheduled in 52 parishes. A task force update will be given to the public at that time.

“More people have signed up for cleanup events across the state, and I’m so proud of the response to forming teams all over Louisiana. It’s not too late to sign up now,” said Lt. Governor Nungesser.

During the 2021 Regular Legislative Session, the governor and lawmakers also placed the funding for Keep Louisiana Beautiful under the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.

In January, Governor John Bel Edwards issued an executive order creating the Statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force. It consists of 26 members representing state agencies, law enforcement, education, tourism and others. Additionally, Governor Edwards has declared every fourth Saturday of each month in 2022 as a Community Litter Action Day. However, if you cannot participate then, you are encouraged to choose another day to pick up litter in your community.

The Statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force will meet monthly, delivering a report to Governor Edwards by July 1, 2022. The task force meets again on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. at Capitol Park Museum. It is open to the public.