Stewardship Awards Include Terrebonne and Lafourche Recipients Who Impact the Coast

The Stewardship Awards, presented by The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, celebrates those who go above and beyond to make our state great. This year’s awards feature locals that have reached hundreds during a time needed most following Hurricane Ida and those who strive to keep our coast strong.

The event, taking place tonight, May 12 at the LSU AgCenter in Baton Rouge, honors individuals and organizations demonstrating extraordinary commitment. For the , Hurricane Ida Award, the recipients went above and beyond to help hurting communities in the recovery and rebuilding following a historic storm that devastated the region.

Raegan Creppell, Jonathan Foret, Melissa Martin and Genie Ardoin helped directly deliver aid to hundreds of people affected by Hurricane Ida through the Helio Foundation and a digital fundraising effort. Creppell is executive director of the Helio Foundation and Foret is executive director of the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center and president of the Helio Foundation Board of Directors. Ardoin is vice president of the Helio Foundation Board of Directors. Martin is chef at Mosquito Supper Club and the author of an acclaimed cookbook. The three locals will receive the Hurricane Ida Award.

Also receiving the Hurricane Ida Award is Matt Rookard, former Terrebonne Economic Development Authority (TEDA) Chief Executive Officer, and currently President & CEO of the Louisiana Credit Union League. Rookard helped to coordinate immediate needs to residents affected by Hurricane Ida, helping deliver temporary power, and worked to deliver charging stations and public WiFi hot spots to the affected area.

Another Houma local will be recognized. Jacqueline Richard, an associate professor at Fletcher Technical College who frequently volunteers to work on coastal restoration projects and has been a role model and mentor to many students, will receive the Volunteer of the Year Award.

Chett Chiasson, executive director of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, will receive one of five Stewardship Awards being presented at this year’s Coastal Stewardship Awards Banquet. Chiasson has worked closely with federal, state and local partners on multiple coastal restoration and marsh creation projects.

The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to unite people in action to achieve a thriving, sustainable Louisiana coast for all. Incorporated in 1988, CRCL represents a unique mix of businesses, local governments, industries, scientific communities, national and local conservation groups, hunters, anglers and a broad spectrum of concerned citizens who all share a common vision and commitment to the sustainability of coastal Louisiana.