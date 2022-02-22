STHS Congratulates the Boys Powerlifters Team and MVP Cody Pellegrin

LDWF: If You Care, Leave it ThereFebruary 21, 2022
South Terrebonne High School congratulates the Boys Powerlifters for their performance at the Bayou Regional meet held at St. Amant High School. Cody Pellegrin was also the MVP of the light platform with having the highest Wilks score.
- Cody Pellegrin- Regional Runner-Up 165lb class
- Samuel Truitt- Regional Runner-Up SHW class
Also, special shoutout to a few lifters that broke school records!
- Luis Posadas (114 lb): 310 deadlift
- Aaron Blanchard (114 lb): 145 bench
- Christian Pellegrin (123 lb): 320 deadlift
- Cody Pellegrin (165 lb): 500 squat, 310 bench
- Keegan Pellegrin (220 lb): 295 bench
- Terry Phillips (242 lb): 275 bench, 495 deadlift
- Samuel Truitt (SHW): 500 squat, 545 deadlift
Next stop for the Gators will be at UL-Monroe Fant-Ewing Coliseum for the State meet on March 26.