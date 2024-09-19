STHS officially opens new gym, hosts first home game in 3 years

This month, the South Terrebonne Girl’s Volleyball team hosted their first home game in over 3 years in the high school’s brand-new gym.

After overcoming major setbacks from Hurricane Ida damage, the Gators were able to officially welcome people back to their home court on September 9, 2024. The court will host the Gator’s volleyball team, basketball teams, and more throughout the school year.

“Being back in the new gym was such an amazing experience. I remember standing in the gym the Friday before Hurricane Ida and telling our volleyball players I’d see them Monday– that didn’t happen,” said STHS Head Volleyball Coach Robin Romero. “Three years later, it brought tears to my eyes to see that moment of enjoyment from everyone. The freshman that I told “see you Monday” to are now seniors! It is so good to be back in the swamp.”

Photos provided.

The ribbon cutting ceremony preceding the volleyball game included performances from South Terrebonne High School band members, cheerleaders, speeches from Terrebonne Parish School Board members, and more.

“It was great to see our student athletes back in our new gym. Finding places to practice and play for both volleyball and basketball was a tremendous challenge,” said Athletic Director Archie Adams. “I want to thank everyone who contributed in the rebuilding of our gym. Our whole community owes a big thanks to Dr. Gautreaux, who ran our school while overseeing the rebuild. I want to thank the coaches, trainers, parents, and athletes who all adopted to any situation thrown their way.”

Congratulations to South Terrebonne High School for this major milestone! For more information, please visit their Facebook page.