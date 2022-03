The Terrebonne Parish Library System’s Spring Story Walk will be at Westgate Park from March 2 – May 27. Westgate Park is located at the end of Valhi Lagoon Crossing, behind Coburn’s of Houma.

The first story to be featured this Spring is “The Gruffalo” by Julia Donaldson. Terrebonne’s Story Walk is made possible through partnerships with the Terrebonne Recreation, LSU AgCenter, and all of the Live Healthy Houma Coalition of Agencies.

Story Walk is a fun and innovative way for people of all ages to exercise their bodies as well as their minds. As you take your walk along a path you will encounter a story, page-by-page, on individual signs. When you have reached the end of the path, you will have read an entire book!