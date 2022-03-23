Storywalk Returns to Downtown Thibodaux

The Lafourche Parish Public Library and Thibodaux Main Street are excited to announce the return of Story Walk. Enjoy a story and a leisurely walk down West 3rd Street with your young readers the next time you are downtown. Simply follow the story displayed in windows along West 3rd Street or scan the QR code at the start for the StoryWalk map.

The story begins at Battaglia Margo Studio of Dance and ends at Takerz Pro Boxing Gym, where the new Little Free Library is located i right next to the new Little Free Library. Participants are encouraged to bring a book along with you to donate to the Little Free Library or feel free to take one home.

The story will be changed periodically for new reading adventures. Don’t forget to share your StoryWalk pics on Facebook and tag @lafourchelib and @thibmainstreet.