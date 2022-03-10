Street Light Update for Lafourche Parish

North Terrebonne REC Merger Early Voting Starts This Saturday, March 12March 10, 2022
Lafourche Parish Government provided a street light update from Entergy Louisiana. “Thank you all for your continued patience as we work to restore all of the street lights throughout Hurricane Ida’s path of destruction,” a statement from Entery read.
Entergy has 28 contract trucks working throughout the impacted areas with 16 more trucks scheduled to rotate in on Thursday. The contract crews have two men per truck and will be assigned approximately 200 orders per week per truck.
The contractor schedule for the March 10 – March 17 is as follows:
- Raceland: 1 crew will be working from 770 Hwy 308 working toward Hwy 90
- Cut Off: 3 crews working around the areas of Cypress St & La 1, W 54th & Hwy 3235, and W 178th & LA 1
- Lockport: 1 crew working around School St & LA 1
- Golden Meadow: 2 crews assigned to work the entire area of Golden Meadow
- Des Allemands: 1 crew to work the entire area for the Lafourche side
The aforementioned areas are on the schedule to be worked during the first hitch. Additional areas throughout the Parish assigned and complete until all of the street lights are fixed. Entergy’s street light mechanics assigned to the Lockport Network and the Labadieville Network are also working hard to complete work orders throughout the Parish.