Street Light Update for Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish Government provided a street light update from Entergy Louisiana. “ Thank you all for your continued patience as we work to restore all of the street lights throughout Hurricane Ida’s path of destruction,” a statement from Entery read.

Entergy has 28 contract trucks working throughout the impacted areas with 16 more trucks scheduled to rotate in on Thursday. The contract crews have two men per truck and will be assigned approximately 200 orders per week per truck.