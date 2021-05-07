Student Firefighter Association First to Arrive to Alarm For Campus Fire

Nicholls State University Student Firefighter Association President Joe Bourg was walking in to take his Marketing 300 final today when the alarm for a fire on campus was reported.

The alarm came in to the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department through 911 as a report of a fire in the John A. Brady Jr. Residential Complex located on Bowie Road.

Bourg, a 1st Lieutenant in the department and SFA President, along with all other firefighters, received the call.

“I quickly made eye contact with my professor, Dr. Maught, when I received the call. He gave me the thumbs up to leave in order to respond to the alarm,” Bourg explained.

Because Bourg was already on campus, he was first to arrive on the scene of the alarm and was able to evaluate the conditions and relay the info to responding apparatus and other members by radio.

The valuable information relayed to responding members is crucial in order to understand the often developing and dynamic conditions that exist in responses like this.

Thankfully, there were no injuries to anyone involved. The incident was caused due to a pot on the stove that had oil, causing moderate smoke in the building. There was minor damage to the kitchen area requiring one appliance to be removed from the building. Once on scene, firefighters ventilated the building and confirmed no active fire in the building.

Department Captain and Chief for Life Randy Pate emphasized the impact the SFA is having on the campus and community. “Today’s response demonstrates the vision of the SFA being put into action. SFA members willing to serve our community and cooperation from Nicholls Faculty are what this program is all about.”

Pate, a long-time Chief of the department now serves as Department Captain and is the founder and department moderator of the Student Firefighter Association.

Today’s incident presents an opportunity to again educate the public with tips from the NFPA.

What you should know about home cooking safety:

•Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop. •Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, boiling, or broiling food.

•If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the kitchen while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

•Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stovetop.

If you have a cooking fire:

•Just get out! When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire.

•Call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number after you leave.

If you try to fight the fire, be sure others are getting out and you have a clear way out.

•Keep a lid nearby when you’re cooking to smother small grease fires. Smother the fire by sliding the lid over the pan and turn off the stovetop. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.