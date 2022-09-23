Students at Evergreen forced to “Shelter in Place” due to false threat; all currently secure

Evergreen Junior High School was placed on lockdown with a “Shelter in Place” order at approximately 10:30 am. The school is currently back open and safe, back on schedule. At no time was anyone in danger, as the threat was false.

A message to parents stated: “Parents, At approximately 10:30 am this morning our office received a call stating there was a possible threat towards Evergreen. In an abundance of caution, we chose to put our students in a “Shelter in Place” pending the full investigation of the threat. At no time were any student or faculty member in danger. The Sheriff’s office and Swat team arrived and did a full investigation and it was determined the threat was not creditable. The safety of our students is our top priority and we will continue to do what we must to keep them safe. If you have any questions please call the school at 872-2606. If you would like to check your student out, they will not be marked absent but we do assure you that the students are safe and now on a regular schedule. Thank you! Zack Hill, Principal”

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed they did respond to Evergreen this morning to investigate the allegation of a child at school with a firearm. The name of the child that was given to authorities is not a student at the school.

“At no point was the school or any of their students in danger,” shared TPSO. “All threats are taken seriously but all the information in this case has proven to be false.”

This situation remains under investigation.