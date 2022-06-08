Students Selected for The Lamar Governor’s Fellowship Program Includes Thibodaux Native

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the 11 college students who have been chosen to participate in the Lamar Governor’s Fellowship Program in Louisiana Government. This is an opportunity for the students to gain firsthand knowledge about the development and implementation of public policy as well as the state’s rich history and current affairs of Louisiana government. The program is a partnership with Louisiana’s Office of the Governor, Lamar Companies, Louisiana State University, Southern University and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

“Every year, I am inspired by our fellows and their excitement for serving Louisiana,” said Gov. Edwards. “These 11 students represent the next generation of Louisiana’s leaders. Our goal is to provide them with an invaluable learning experience and help them understand their vital role in our state’s future.”

Each student has been assigned to work in a cabinet-level agency in Baton Rouge based on their interest of study. In addition to working within the state agencies, they will also participate in a weekly speaker series and field trips designed to enhance their overall experience and understanding of Louisiana government.

The Class of 2022 includes:

Harper Doerr—Louisiana State Police

Samuel Gil—Division of Administration, Office of Broadband

Tyler Hunt—Louisiana Economic Development

William Romero—Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs

Lizzie Shaw—Department of Corrections

David Spicer—Board of Regents

Nicholas St. Mary—Department of Revenue

Ashlyn Sutton—Coastal Protection & Restoration Authority

Melvin Ukaegbu—Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness

Bailey Willis—Governor’s Mansion

Ty’Jay’Juan Rashad Wilson—Department of Health

Thibodaux native Ashlyn Sutton is amoung the 2022 fellows. Sutton is working with the Coastal Protection & Restoration Authority. Sutton is from Thibodaux and attends Nicholls State University. She has completed her first bachelor’s in History and Geography and is now completing her bachelor’s in Political Science. She is planning on applying to law school in the fall. Currently, Sutton serves as the president and charter member of the Nicholls Clio History Club and the secretary of the Nicholls Circle K Club.