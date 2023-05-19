Study: Gulf of Mexico Production Energy Production 43% Cleaner than Global Average

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, issued the following statement on a new report from the National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) and ICF: The GHG Emission Intensity of Crude Oil and Condensate Production. They found that oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has a carbon intensity 46% lower than the global average, outperforming other nations like Russia, China, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, and Nigeria.

“It’s clear that the U.S., especially Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico, produces energy cleaner than anywhere else thanks to investment our companies and workers have made,” said Dr. Cassidy. “We should be using this advantage to outcompete adversaries who pollute more while creating jobs in the U.S. The right policies benefit Louisiana, the U.S., and the world’s climate and penalize polluters like China and Russia.”

Looking at global methane emissions, the study indicates that U.S. production, especially in the Gulf of Mexico, performs much better relative to the global average in terms of emissions intensity. The study also finds total U.S. oil production has a carbon intensity 23% lower than the international average outside of the U.S. and Canada.

Another report from the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA) and American Petroleum Institute (API) provided updated data on the positive economic impact of America’s oil and natural gas industry.

Highlights

Supported 346,710 total jobs (91,720 direct and 254,990 indirect) or 13.1% of Louisiana’s total employment.

Generated an additional 2.8 jobs elsewhere in Louisiana’s economy for each direct job in the state’s natural gas and oil industry.

Provided $25.8 billion in labor income ($10.7 billion direct and $15.0 billion indirect) to Louisiana, 16.7% of the state’s total.

Contributed $54.3 billion to Louisiana’s total gross domestic product ($29.2 billion direct and $25.1 billion indirect), 21.0% of the state’s total.

Background

Last year, Cassidy released a landmark energy & climate policy outline in response to the Biden administration’s assault on domestic energy. The outline details how we can successfully reset U.S. energy policy, including Cassidy’s plan for an Energy Operation Warp Speed to cut permitting red tape and unleash domestic energy.

He also penned an op-ed in the Washington Times discussing the geopolitical threats China poses to U.S. global standing. Cassidy stressed the need for a U.S. foreign policy towards China that meets at the nexus of national security, energy security, economic policy, and climate policy.

Cassidy joined Greta Van Susteren on Newsmax to discuss his foreign pollution fee, noting the competitive advantage China receives from intentionally ignoring environmental standards.