Subtropical Storm Ana forms in the Atlantic

Subtropical Storm Ana formed this morning in the Atlantic, just northeast of Bermuda.

The current path of the storm poses no threat to the United States, with the forecast showing it heading to the northeast and out to sea.

At 800 AM AST, the center of Subtropical Storm Ana was located near latitude 34.2 North, longitude 62.5 West. The storm is

moving toward the west-southwest near 3 mph (6 km/h). A continued slow and erratic motion is expected through tonight, followed by a

faster northeastward motion on Sunday and Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Ana is expected to dissipate in a couple of days. Tropical storm conditions are possible on Bermuda today.

Closer to us, surface observations and radar data indicate that the area of low pressure previously over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico has moved inland over southeastern Texas. Therefore, tropical cyclone formation is not expected. However, the system could produce heavy rainfall over portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana today.