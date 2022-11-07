At 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Nicole was located by NOAA Hurricane Hunters near latitude 25.9 North, longitude 69.1 West. Nicole is moving toward the north-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h). A turn toward the northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected later today. A westward or west-southwestward motion is forecast Tuesday through early Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Nicole could be near or at hurricane intensity by Wednesday or Wednesday night while it is moving near the northwestern Bahamas.

Winds of 40 mph or greater extend outward up to 275 miles (445 km) to the east of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure recently measured by the NOAA Hurricane Hunters is 1002 mb (29.58 inches).