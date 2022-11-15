Sukesh Manthri, MD, Appointed as Medical Director of Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

Sukesh Manthri, MD, a Board Certified Medical Oncologist, was appointed Medical Director of Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Dr. Manthri is also board certified in internal medicine, hospice, and palliative care. He specializes in various cancers, including breast, lung, GI, lymphoma, and myeloma.

As medical director, Dr. Manthri will be responsible for the overall clinical oversight of the group and medical oncology program in collaboration with the Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center leadership team. He will embrace the clinical culture of Patients First and focus on Access, Quality, Safety, and Patient Experience. Dr. Manthri will oversee the program, develop regional alliances and actively participate in strategic growth and development planning. He will work with the leadership team to devise policies and procedures to accomplish designated goals. Dr. Manthri will uphold the strong culture and deliver safe, effective, direct, and indirect patient-family-centered care through Cancer Center services.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve in this important role. Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is fortunate to have such excellent cancer treatment capabilities with our dedicated, outstanding and compassionate experts. I am excited about the cancer center renovation that expands options for world-class care that is exceptional, and close to home,” says Dr. Sukesh Manthri.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Manthri as the Medical Director of Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. His expertise will be essential in providing comprehensive care to meet each patient’s needs,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO.

Dr. Manthri received his medical degree from the Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences in India. He completed a clinical research fellowship at Cleveland Clinic Florida and an internal medicine residency at Southern Illinois University in Springfield, IL. Subsequently, he completed his hospice and palliative medicine fellowship at Saint Louis University, St. Louis, MO. Dr. Manthri completed his oncology fellowship at East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, TN.

