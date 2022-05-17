Summer Line Camp for high school athletes at Nicholls

The 2022 Louisiana Line Camp will be held at Nicholls State University this June. The organization is accepting registration for the football camp, which will kick off on June 18 and continue through June 21.

Instructed by LLC coaches and teachers, the premier line camp will help develop both individual and team players. The camp has a stellar history with over 500 former camp participants signing college scholarships. Coordinators said the football camp is unique and helps build the backbone of all football teams, the lineman. “You will receive more than 40 solid hours of instruction and individual attention. No other camp provides this. We concentrate exclusively on the offensive line, tight ends, defensive line and linebackers. All of our coaches are teachers. This is a no-frills camp with emphasis on development of skills and techniques to become better linemen,” reads a statement from Louisiana Line Camp Coordinators.

Registration is open to both offensive and defensive lineman in grades 9-12.

Offensive line includes the following:

Centers

Guards

Tackles

Tight ends

Defensive line includes:

Nose guards,

Tackles

Ends

Linebackers

Participants will be taught the skills and techniques of good offensive and defensive lineman. The football camp will practice CDC guidelines and continue to monitor the recent CDC coronavirus surge. Updates will be provided in the days leading up to the camp. Registration for the 2022 Louisiana Line Camp is $425 and can be completed here. For more information, contact Randy Breaux at 985-232-1379.