Sunday 9/12: Free Food; Supplies; What’s Open!

Here is today’s list of where to find Free Food, supplies and What’s Open around our communities!

FREE FOOD

• BBQ plate lunches and supplies today in Montegut at Klondyke Seafood (old claude’s store) 517 Hwy 55. Please share and tell ya mom and dem. Service is in and out so we are trying to spread the word. Food ready at 11.

• Rotary Club of Franklin will be cooking 500 chili dogs to serve to our community. Come out today 9/12 around 11 a.m. at the corner of Main and Naquin Street (lot across from South LA Feed Store).

• Living Word Church – Today, we have our lunch and provisions and then our last walk-in supply shopping.

• Hot meals this Sunday (9/12) at noon. Meals can be picked up at Louis Mohana Furniture -4295 Hwy. 24 Bourg.

• Today at the Chackbay Vol. Fire Department Station No. 3 (Sugar Ridge Station), We will have Plate Lunches consisting of Crawfish Pastalaya, Corn, Bread, and dessert. We plan to have the meals ready for distribution by 11:30 AM.

Thanks to, Brasseaux’s Cleaning Clear Pools, Sherry’s Decorations, and Acadiana Custom Coatings for traveling from Erath and Abbeville to provide much needed hot meals for our community.

SUPPLIES

WHAT’S OPEN

• Catholic Charities: A medical relief team will be in our diocese this week offering free aid.

They can provide: wound care, tetanus shots, meds for diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, Covid tests, anxiety, seizure, and depression meds, antibiotics, asthma and emphysema meds, GI care, muscular care, and many other services.

Days and Locations: – Sun 9/12 (930am-600pm) at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Golden Meadow – Mon 9/13 (all day) at St Joseph Church in Chauvin – Tues 9/14 (all day) at Holy Family Church in Dulac – Wed/Thurs TBD.

• Melaco Sisters Hardware: We are back open today. From 8 to 2. Cash only today. Credit card machines are down this morning.