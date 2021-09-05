Sunday: Where to get a hot meal in Houma-Thibodaux today

These groups will be serving hot meals for our communities today, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021:

GIVEAWAYS

• The Quality Companies out of Youngsville, LA will be cooking Jambalaya plate lunches and Hamburgers at South Louisiana Bank (Grand Caillou Rd). Meals will be ready at 11am.

• Living Word Church

9:30-10:30 Church Service

11 Lunch Drive-thru

1-4 Walk in for supplies

4-6 Supper drive-thru

• Crew from Dallas, TX – 400+ hot meals.

Walmart, MLK Blvd., Houma

• The Salvation Army – Texas Division, has feeding locations here in Terrebonne Parish today – happening now. A cut off time has not been released.

Hot Meals – 15,416 Snacks – 17,047 Drinks – 45,974

Feeding Locations are as followed : 1. Houma – 346 Civic Center Blvd, Houma, LA 2. Houma – 1124 St Charles St, Houma, LA 3. Houma – 1633 MLK Blvd, Houma, LA 4. Bayou Blue – 1870 Bayou Blue Rd, Houma LA 5. Dularge – 1330 Beatrous Dr Theriot , LA 6. Dulac – Roaming

For more information about these feeding locations, call 985-873-6357.

We’re traveling in from out of town so this is contingent on traffic also. Could be 1:30/2 but we’ll do our best to update.***

We expect to have the following available for anyone in need:

Cases of Water Ice (bring a small ice chest) 100 gallons Gas/100 gallons Diesel (bring gas can) Baby Food/snacks/wipes/diapers Pantry Items Cleaning Supplies Charcoal Gas cans Contractor Bags Pet food/treats Batteries Bath Towels

275 BBQ Sandwiches 120 Sausage Dogs

OPEN RESTURANTS

• El Paso, Houma

• Raising Cane’s, MLK, Houma

• Domino’s Pizza, W. Tunnel Blvd., Houma

POD SITES IN TERREBONNE SEPT 5TH:

Terrebonne Parish residents may pick up water, ice, food (MREs) and tarps at the following locations in the parish beginning at 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM:

• Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd. Houma

• Bayou Dularge Fire Dept. (Central Station), 1767 Bayou Dularge Rd., Theriot

• Grand Caillou Fire Dept. (Central Station), 6129 Grand Caillou Rd., Dulac

• South Terrebonne High School, 3879 Hwy 24, Bourg

• Montegut Recreation Gym, 107 Recreation, Montegut

• Living Word Church, 1916 Hwy 311, Schriever

• Bayou Blue Fire Dept. (Central Station), 1870 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma

• Ward 7 Citizens Center, 5006 Hwy 56, Chauvin

• Donner Community Center**, 361 Azalea Dr., Donner

• Pointe-aux-Chenes Gas Station**, 581 Hwy 665, Montegut (Site possibly available no sooner than Noon, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. )