Sunday: Where to get a hot meal in Houma-Thibodaux today

These groups will be serving hot meals for our communities today, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021:
GIVEAWAYS
• The Quality Companies out of Youngsville, LA will be cooking Jambalaya plate lunches and Hamburgers at South Louisiana Bank (Grand Caillou Rd). Meals will be ready at 11am.
• Living Word Church
9:30-10:30 Church Service
11 Lunch Drive-thru
1-4 Walk in for supplies
4-6 Supper drive-thru
• Crew from Dallas, TX – 400+ hot meals.
Walmart, MLK Blvd., Houma
• The Salvation Army – Texas Division, has feeding locations here in Terrebonne Parish today – happening now. A cut off time has not been released.
Hot Meals – 15,416
Snacks – 17,047
Drinks – 45,974
Feeding Locations are as followed :
1. Houma – 346 Civic Center Blvd, Houma, LA
2. Houma – 1124 St Charles St, Houma, LA
3. Houma – 1633 MLK Blvd, Houma, LA
4. Bayou Blue – 1870 Bayou Blue Rd, Houma LA
5. Dularge – 1330 Beatrous Dr Theriot , LA
6. Dulac – Roaming
For more information about these feeding locations, call
985-873-6357.
We’re traveling in from out of town so this is contingent on traffic also. Could be 1:30/2 but we’ll do our best to update.***
We expect to have the following available for anyone in need:
Cases of Water
Ice (bring a small ice chest)
100 gallons Gas/100 gallons Diesel (bring gas can)
Baby Food/snacks/wipes/diapers
Pantry Items
Cleaning Supplies
Charcoal
Gas cans
Contractor Bags
Pet food/treats
Batteries
Bath Towels
275 BBQ Sandwiches
120 Sausage Dogs
OPEN RESTURANTS
• El Paso, Houma
• Raising Cane’s, MLK, Houma
• Domino’s Pizza, W. Tunnel Blvd., Houma
POD SITES IN TERREBONNE SEPT 5TH:
Terrebonne Parish residents may pick up water, ice, food (MREs) and tarps at the following locations in the parish beginning at
9:00 AM to 5:00 PM:
• Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd. Houma
• Bayou Dularge Fire Dept. (Central Station), 1767 Bayou Dularge Rd., Theriot
• Grand Caillou Fire Dept. (Central Station), 6129 Grand Caillou Rd., Dulac
• South Terrebonne High School, 3879 Hwy 24, Bourg
• Montegut Recreation Gym, 107 Recreation, Montegut
• Living Word Church, 1916 Hwy 311, Schriever
• Bayou Blue Fire Dept. (Central Station), 1870 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma
• Ward 7 Citizens Center, 5006 Hwy 56, Chauvin
• Donner Community Center**, 361 Azalea Dr., Donner
• Pointe-aux-Chenes Gas Station**, 581 Hwy 665, Montegut (Site possibly available no sooner than Noon, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. )
UPDATE COMING LATER ON – Mechanicville Gym* 2814 Senator St./Percy Gabriel, Houma