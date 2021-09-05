Sunday: Where to get a hot meal in Houma-Thibodaux today

These groups will be serving hot meals for our communities today, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021:

 

GIVEAWAYS

• The Quality Companies out of Youngsville, LA will be cooking Jambalaya plate lunches and Hamburgers at South Louisiana Bank (Grand Caillou Rd). Meals will be ready at 11am.



 

• Living Word Church
9:30-10:30 Church Service
11 Lunch Drive-thru
1-4 Walk in for supplies
4-6 Supper drive-thru

 

 

• Crew from Dallas, TX – 400+ hot meals.
Walmart, MLK Blvd., Houma

 

 

• The Salvation Army – Texas Division, has feeding locations here in Terrebonne Parish today – happening now. A cut off time has not been released.
Hot Meals – 15,416
Snacks – 17,047
Drinks – 45,974
Feeding Locations are as followed :
1. Houma – 346 Civic Center Blvd, Houma, LA
2. Houma – 1124 St Charles St, Houma, LA
3. Houma – 1633 MLK Blvd, Houma, LA
4. Bayou Blue – 1870 Bayou Blue Rd, Houma LA
5. Dularge – 1330 Beatrous Dr Theriot , LA
6. Dulac – Roaming
For more information about these feeding locations, call
985-873-6357.
• Sunday | September 5 | 1PM | Double Oak Garden Center
We’re traveling in from out of town so this is contingent on traffic also. Could be 1:30/2 but we’ll do our best to update.***
We will be out there with Give Louisiana Love, Evergreen Films, and Andrew Zeringue with some great friends to help whoever we can however we can.
We expect to have the following available for anyone in need:
Cases of Water
Ice (bring a small ice chest)
100 gallons Gas/100 gallons Diesel (bring gas can)
Baby Food/snacks/wipes/diapers
Pantry Items
Cleaning Supplies
Charcoal
Gas cans
Contractor Bags
Pet food/treats
Batteries
Bath Towels
275 BBQ Sandwiches
120 Sausage Dogs

 

OPEN RESTURANTS

• El Paso, Houma


• Raising Cane’s, MLK, Houma

• Domino’s Pizza, W. Tunnel Blvd., Houma

 

 

POD SITES IN TERREBONNE SEPT 5TH:

Terrebonne Parish residents may pick up water, ice, food (MREs) and tarps at the following locations in the parish beginning at
9:00 AM to 5:00 PM:
• Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd. Houma
• Bayou Dularge Fire Dept. (Central Station), 1767 Bayou Dularge Rd., Theriot
• Grand Caillou Fire Dept. (Central Station), 6129 Grand Caillou Rd., Dulac
• South Terrebonne High School, 3879 Hwy 24, Bourg
• Montegut Recreation Gym, 107 Recreation, Montegut
• Living Word Church, 1916 Hwy 311, Schriever
• Bayou Blue Fire Dept. (Central Station), 1870 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma
• Ward 7 Citizens Center, 5006 Hwy 56, Chauvin
• Donner Community Center**, 361 Azalea Dr., Donner
• Pointe-aux-Chenes Gas Station**, 581 Hwy 665, Montegut (Site possibly available no sooner than Noon, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. )
UPDATE COMING LATER ON – Mechanicville Gym* 2814 Senator St./Percy Gabriel, Houma

 

 



