Superintendent of Education latest state official to remove access to TikTok

Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley is the latest state official to urge restrictions of the popular video-sharing app.

Louisiana’s education chief urged public schools and systems today to remove TikTok from public devices amid concerns about security and the privacy of users’ data. Brumley sent a letter today to school systems advising them to remove access to TikTok or any other application developed by their parent company, which is based in China, ByteDance Limited. He said there’s just not enough known about the personal data the application is collecting and it’s best to safeguard students.

“National security experts are sounding the alarm relative to this platform, and we have to do everything we can to protect our kids and cybersecurity is the new area where we’re having to examine,” said Brumley. “And I am hopeful that school systems across the state will heed that advice and make sure that TikTok is removed as a communication tool.”

In December 2022, Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin banned TikTok on all devices issued by the Department of State.

“As Secretary of State, I have the serious responsibility of protecting voters’ personally identifiable information, which is why I have taken the step of banning the use of TikTok on all devices owned or leased by my agency,” Ardoin said in a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards. “I wholeheartedly believe that doing so on a statewide level would protect our data and reaffirm our commitment to privacy protections for our constituents.”

Also in December, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne banned TikTok traffic on all networks managed by the state Office of Technology Services. That includes agency-owned phones and laptops, as well as personal devices while they are connected to state wireless networks.