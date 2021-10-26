Superintendent Philip Martin,”masks will be optional in all Terrebonne Parish Schools beginning Wednesday Oct. 27″

TFAE Gifts Over $25,000 in Round Two of Adopt A Classroom DonationsOctober 26, 2021
Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Superintendent Announces Masks are No Longer RequiredOctober 26, 2021
Terrebonne Parish School District Philip Martin announced that Terrebonne Parish schools will follow CDC guidelines and masks will be optional.
He stated, “The Governor has lifted the mask mandate for all K-12 schools that are following CDC guidelines. As such, Terrebonne Parish Schools will follow CDC guidelines and masks will be optional in all Terrebonne Parish Schools beginning Wednesday, October 27, 2021.”