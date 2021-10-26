Superintendent Philip Martin,”masks will be optional in all Terrebonne Parish Schools beginning Wednesday Oct. 27″

TFAE Gifts Over $25,000 in Round Two of Adopt A Classroom Donations
October 26, 2021
Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Superintendent Announces Masks are No Longer Required
October 26, 2021
Terrebonne Parish School District Philip Martin announced that Terrebonne Parish schools will follow CDC guidelines and masks will be optional.
He stated, “The Governor has lifted the mask mandate for all K-12 schools that are following CDC guidelines. As such, Terrebonne Parish Schools will follow CDC guidelines and masks will be optional in all Terrebonne Parish Schools beginning Wednesday, October 27, 2021.”


STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

January 31, 2022

Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating DeRidder Man

Read more