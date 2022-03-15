Superintendent Special Terrebonne School Board Meeting is Tonight

The Terrebonne Parish School District will convene tonight starting at 5:00 p.m. to interview applicants for the new Superintendent of schools in Terrebonne Parish.

The following is listed on the agenda for the night:

5:00 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. Cory Butler

5:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Dr. Paul E. Nelson

6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Aubrey J. Orgeron

6:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Dr. C. Michael Robinson, Jr.

7:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. James T. Stroder

7:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Mark Torbert

8:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Clyde Washington

The special meeting will be live on the district’s Facebook.