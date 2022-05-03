Support 29 Bayou Region Nonprofits on SOLA GIVING DAY This Thursday, May 5!

Lafourche and Terrebonne residents can help fund the important work of local nonprofit organizations this Thursday, May 5 by donating online during the fifth annual South Louisiana (SOLA) Giving Day.

Twenty-nine Lafourche and Terrebonne nonprofits are participating in the 24-hour online fundraising event hosted by the Community Foundation of Acadiana to support 190 nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools serving south Louisiana. Bayou Community Foundation is participating in the giving event and helping to promote SOLA Giving Day in the Bayou Region, with sponsorship support from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana.



“We encourage residents across the Bayou Region to show their love for the local nonprofits and causes they care about with an online gift this Thursday for SOLA Giving Day,” said Bayou Community Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Armand.

“Since Hurricane Ida, nonprofits have been working around the clock on the front lines, delivering critical relief to those suffering around us, and doing it all with compassion and generosity. Sustainability of our local nonprofits and their important work is critical to our community’s recovery,” Armand said.

Using a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone, anyone can make a quick and easy donation to support their favorite organization or cause by visiting www.solagivingday.org. Donors can search for organizations by name, location, or cause. Donations are 100% tax-deductible and go directly to the nonprofits donors choose.

Online donations also help nonprofits win cash prizes on SOLA Giving Day, with over $23,000 in prizes available to participating nonprofits for various achievements.